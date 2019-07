Amazon's 'Lord Of The Rings' TV Series Lands 'Jurassic World 2' Director J.A. Bayona

Amazon Studios has invested a fortune, reportedly more than $1B, for theirTV series. With that kind of money getting thrown around, they damn well better bring in a director who knows a thing or two about blockbuster filmmaking. And so they've turned todirector J.A. Bayona to take the helm. Deadline reports that Bayona is on board to direct the first two episodes of Amazon'sseries. A look at Bayona's credentials finds that he's turned pretty much every movie he's done into a critical and box office smash. It began with the 2007 horror, followed by disaster film, then 2016's, and finally the $1.3B success ofDetails on Amazon's plan for the show remain scarce, but it's expected to take place during the "Second Age", which chronicles the rise of Sauron many years before events of Peter Jackson's trilogy.With a project of this scope, it's a good thing Bayona won't be preoccupied with anotherfilm. He becomes the first director to tacklesince Jackson, so we'll finally get to see J.R.R. Tolkien's epic creation with a fresh set of eyes.