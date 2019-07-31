7/31/2019
'Alita: Battle Angel' Star Rosa Salazar Updates On A Sequel, Encourages Fans To Help
I really liked James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, and I wasn't alone. While it wasn't a huge box office hit, those who saw it loved it to the tune of an "A-" Cinemascore. Unfortunately, the long-delayed $170M film only made $400M worldwide, so we haven't heard a lot about a sequel. That said, star Rosa Salazar is keeping hope alive and even has a plan to make it happen.
Here's a hint: it involves you spending more money.
Speaking with Slashfilm, Salazar says she would play Alita as long as she's able...
“I would play Alita ‘til my last breath,” Salazar said. “I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.”
When asked if she had heard anything, Salazar says no, but she does have an idea for how the fans can help encourage Disney...
“Not yet, but buy those Blu-rays,” Salazar said. “But no, I haven’t heard anything yet.”
Unlike before when Fox was calling the shots, Alita: Battle Angel now falls under the Disney banner and they have been very reluctant to move on some of the riskier projects they've acquired...
“Yeah, I mean, they had a crazy merger. People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn’t the right time for me to call Alan Horn and be like, ‘Hey bro, I know you got a lotta stuff going on, but like what about Alita 2?’”
Good luck with that, just don't lead with "Hey bro", okay? Because I think there's great potential in an Alita sequel, and hope it comes to be. If you're a fan, too, be sure to go and pick up one of those Blurays which are available in stores now.