'Ad Astra' Trailer: Brad Pitt Ventures Into Deep Space To Solve A Mystery

It's no coincidence James Gray's Ad Astra is opening in September, not too far away from the debut of Gravity just a few short years ago. The interstellar drama has similar awards-contending aims, as well as an inspiration clearly taken from the works of Tarkovsky. Will the leading role for Brad Pitt do for him what Gravity was able to do for Sandra Bullock, who earned an Oscar nomination? And possibly earn Gray a shot at Best Director?
Pitt plays an astronaut who journeys into deep space to solve a decades-long mystery involving his lost father. The cast includes Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Jamie Kennedy. Here's the synopsis:
Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.
Ad Astra hits theaters on September 20th.
Brad Pitt is off to find Tommy Lee Jones (and save the world) in this exclusive new #AdAstra trailer. In theaters September 20th: https://t.co/s2X11WOPsZ pic.twitter.com/9dOYE1NYDT— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 18, 2019