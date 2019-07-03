7/15/2019
'3 From Hell' Trailer: Rob Zombie's Deadly Trio Are Back And Ready To Party
Rob Zombie's favorite trio of sadistic killers is back! Following on the story that began in House of 1000 Corpses and then followed by The Devil's Rejects, Otis, Captain Spaulding, and Baby Firefly return to cause more havoc in 3 From Hell.
It's tough to tell what the trio, comprised of Bill Moseley, Sid Haid, and Sherri Moon Zombie, will be doing other than spreading chaos. The prior film ended as they drove dead straight into their apparent demise, but clearly, they survived and are ready to party in the only way they know how.
I've said before these movies aren't really my jam, but one thing I dug about The Devil's Rejects was how different it was from House of 1000 Corpses. Expect Zombie to flip the script once again when 3 From Hell opens later this year.