'3 From Hell' Trailer: Rob Zombie's Deadly Trio Are Back And Ready To Party

Rob Zombie's favorite trio of sadistic killers is back! Following on the story that began inand then followed by, Otis, Captain Spaulding, and Baby Firefly return to cause more havoc inIt's tough to tell what the trio, comprised of Bill Moseley, Sid Haid, and Sherri Moon Zombie, will be doing other than spreading chaos. The prior film ended as they drove dead straight into their apparent demise, but clearly, they survived and are ready to party in the only way they know how.I've said before these movies aren't really my jam, but one thing I dug aboutwas how different it was from. Expect Zombie to flip the script once again whenopens later this year.