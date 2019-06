'X-Men' Producer Says A Radical Change Was Always The Plan Post-'Dark Phoenix'

Just a couple of months ago I scoffed atdirector Simon Kinberg's assertion the film was always meant to be the franchise's end , Disney deal or not. It didn't make sense then and still doesn't, but he may not have been completely blowing smoke. His producing partner Hutch Parker tells YahooUK that, whether Marvel Studios acquired Fox or not, the X-Men were due for an evolution.Clearly, he's referring to what's being done over at Marvel Studios, who have now lapped the X-Men in terms of quality and definitely in box office. But for the first ten years of Fox's twenty-year run of X-Men movies, they set a high bar for all comic book movies to reach. It'll be interesting to see what happens to the X-Men when Marvel inevitably reboots them.hits theaters this weekend and I kinda dug it