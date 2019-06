'X-Men' Actor Tye Sheridan Confirms The Skrulls Were Originally In 'Dark Phoenix'

The problems faced bywere pretty extensive, leading to a number of reshoots and delays. As we recently learned , much (but not all) of it was creative in nature with changes made to fix low test audience scores. One of those big changes apparently had to do with Jessica Chastain's mysterious alien character, Vuk, from something audiences would've found a lot more familiar and may have helped its poor reception.Tye Sheridan, who played Cyclops inand, appeared on a recent podcast (via GeekyTyrant ) and confirmed Chastain's character was originally written as one of the shapeshifting Skrulls, and not a member of the obscure race of aliens known as the D'Bari as depicted in the movie...So Sheridan clearly does not give two fucks aboutat this point, and who knows if he got all of that shit right. But it's doubtful he forgot something as big as the Skrulls being part of it.The Skrulls played a major part in Marvel Studios'film, which may be why Fox decided to make the change, but since the rights were shared at the time it was totally unnecessary. If played the right way Fox totally could've tried to make a connection betweenand, at least in the mind of casual viewers. Clearly doing things the way they did was the wrong move from a box office perspective.