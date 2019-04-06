Woody Allen's Next Film Sounds Like All The Rest, Except At A Film Festival

“The film tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival. They get caught up in the magic of the festival, the beauty, and charm of Spain and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there. It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way.”





Okay, sounds like every Woody Allen movie except this one's set at a film festival in Spain. The cast consists of the previously announced Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, and Sergi López. The only new addition is veteran The Princess Bride actor Wallace Shawn.





Filming will begin in San Sebastian in July, and from there we can expect it to receive an international release. It's doubtful we'll see it domestically, though, as Allen has pretty much been blacklisted from Hollywood due to past sexual misconduct allegations.











