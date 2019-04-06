6/04/2019
Woody Allen Casts Christoph Waltz In His Next Film
We still don't know if Woody Allen's latest, A Rainy Day in New York, will ever see the light of day stateside. He's effectively been made persona non grata by everyone in Hollywood, and finding actors who will associate with him or distributors who'll work with him has proven nearly impossible. Nearly. Allen is still moving forward on his next film, and the cast he's begun to put together has one Oscar winner in it already.
Christoph Waltz is the biggest name to board Allen's upcoming film, according to French outlet Le Parisien. He'll be joined by Gina Gershon, Louis Garrel, Sergi Lopez, and Elena Anaya. Of course, we don't know anything about the plot and assuming this doesn't make it to the U.S. either it probably doesn't matter.
That's a solid international group he's got there. Waltz's star has faded a little bit but he's still a very sough-after actor, most recently appearing in Alita: Battle Angel. Gershon is probably best known for Showgirls at this point, while Garrel has a role in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Anya was the star of Pedro Almodovar's creepy The Skin I Live In, and Lopez had a part in Pan's Labyrinth.
If this thing ever gets a stateside date we'll let you know.