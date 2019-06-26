Wes Ball Says 'Mouse Guard' Is Officially Dead: "It's Too Big A Risk"

Disney has managed to kill off the Mouse Guard. Those bastards. A couple of weeks after Wes Ball's motion-capture adaptation of the popular comic was halted by Disney, the director confirms he has been unable to find another studio to pick it up.
Ball tweeted, “Yes sadly, its true. Our [Mouse Guard] movie is dead. Seems it’s too big a risk. It’s a damn shame really. We had something special. To my hella talented cast/crew: I’m sorry I couldn’t push this one through. The past year with you all has been a blast. May the Guard prevail!”
Included in the tweet are glimpses at the film's production office, full of concept art, detailed character models, and other stuff nobody in Hollywood wanted to shell out money to make a reality. Kinda sad, because this would've been an awesome movie about a royal unit of mice who protect their realm from outside threats. The cast included Andy Serkis, Idris Elba, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Samson Kayo, and Jack Whitehall.
There's also a 9-minute demo reel that captures the look and feel of the film, and it's impressive for a project in such an early stage. Unfortunately, we aren't likely to see it amount to anything.
