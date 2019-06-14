'Veronica Mars' Season 4 Trailer: Kristen Bell Just Can't Quit Neptune's Favorite Private Eye

just can't stay away. Or better put, Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell won't let her, but at least this time they aren't asking us to Kickstart her comeback. Hulu has ordered up yet another revival of, and now there's a new look at the upcoming fourth season. Enjoy, Marshmallows!Bell returns as Neptune's once-teenaged private eye, who must figure out who is launching a series of terror attacks against spring breakers. Much of the original cast returns incuding Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls, Enrico Colantoni as her father Keith Mars, plus Percy Daggs, Francis Capra, and Ryan Hansen as the awesomely dim Dick Casablancas. New additions include Oscar winner JK Simmons as an ex-con who looks like an obvious, perhaps too obvious, suspect. Patton Osalt, Mary McDonnell, Dawnn Lewis, and Clifton Collins round out what may be the best cast they've ever put together. Clearly,has fans in big places.The 8-episode season 4 ofhits Hulu on July 26th.