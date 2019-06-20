'Trolls World Tour' Trailer: Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick Get Rocked By Ozzy Osbourne

I won't lie, 2016's animated musicalwas pretty great. I loved its colors, unabashedly happy tunes and oddball assortment of characters with oversized hair. Do I need to have a sequel? Not really, but I'll damn sure be there to see it, especially after this rockin' trailer forJustin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick return as Branch and Poppy, who learn their world of cheery pop songs is only one of six musical tribes that include Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, and Rock. And naturally, it's rock that turns out to be the problem child. Ozzy Osbourne voices King Thrash, who along with Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom) seeks to destroy the other tribes. It'll be up to Branch and Poppy to bring all of the big-haired Troll tribes together in harmony.Powerhouses of the music industry have lined up to be part of this. The voice cast includes J Balvin, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Ester Dean, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell, Betsy Sodaro, Karan Soni, Kenan Thompson, Charlyne Yi, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige.hits theaters on April 17th 2020.