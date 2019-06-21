6/21/2019
'Transparent' Creator Jill Soloway To Direct 'Red Sonja', Replacing Bryan Singer
It's not often that Hollywood gets it right, but today Millennium Films did the right thing when it comes to their Red Sonja movie. Previously with Bohemian Rhapsody's Bryan Singer attached to direct, the studio stood by their decision even as sexual assault allegations rose back into the public eye. It was a stupid move on their part, one lacking any sort of awareness about the mood of the country, but someone there has finally woken up and replaced him with a pretty damned awesome choice.
Transparent creator Jill Soloway will replace Singer on the Red Sonja movie, and basically everything will start over from scratch. This will be her first feature since her debut with 2013's Afternoon Delight, a comedy that made a splash at festivals that year. Brand new rounds of casting will take place, and I can't wait to see who Soloway picks to play the sword-swinging female warrior. Debuting in the 1970s comic book pages, she's probably best known for her close association with the character Conan. She's been depicted on the big screen previously by Brigitte Nielen in a 1985 movie that acted as a spinoff of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Conan the Barbarian movies. At one point, Robert Rodriguez hoped to direct a film that would've starred his then-girlfriend Rose McGowan.
“I can’t wait to bring Red Sonja’s epic world to life,” Soloway told Deadline. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”