6/24/2019
'The Invisible Man' Cast Adds 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Aldis Hodge
Vanished are the days of Johnny Depp leading Universal's remake of The Invisible Man. Nobody wants to see Depp in anything right now, so the role has gone to Elisabeth Moss in what looks to be a timely, feminist spin on the classic monster movie. Now the film has two more cast members to join Moss and the previously-cast Storm Reid.
According to Deadline, Straight Outta Compton's Aldis Hodge and The Inbetween actress Harriety Dyer have joined The Invisible Man, which I'd guess will get a new title at some point. No info on their characters is available but we do know a lot more about Moss's since she was first mentioned for the film back in May. She'll play “Cecilia, who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better, but her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”
As for Reid, who was most recently seen in Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, she plays Sydney, “capable and mature for her age. She’s an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world, and she initially likes having Cecilia around as a role model, but grows mistrustful of her when strange things begin to happen around the house.” There's no info on Hodge or Dyer's characters.
Hodge broke out with 2017's Straight Outta Compton, in which he played rapper MC Ren. Most of that cast has gone on to bigger things and Hodge is no different, landing roles in Hidden Figures, What Men Want, and the title role in pro football biopic Brian Banks.
Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man opens March 13th 2020.