'The Good Liar' Trailer: Helen Mirren Gets Conned By Ian McKellen's Dating Profile

The dating world is a scary place. Online dating has both made it easier, and more terrifying. But it's hardly the deadly hellscape it used to be, and Hollywood movies warning of the Internet's dangers didn't make it any more pleasant. While we mostly attribute these issues to millennials,once you to know that your grandparents are going through the same shit, even when your grandparents look like Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen.The screen legends star in the thriller directed by Bill Condon, and it follows two older people who meet through an online dating site. Mirren plays Betty, who quickly grows close to her new man, Roy, only to learn that he's hiding a dark secret. McKellen's Roy is actually a con man trying to swindle away Betty's fortune.Behind the screenplay is Jeffrey Hatcher, who previously worked with Condon and McKellen on, in which the actor played an elderly Sherlock Holmes. Condon has scored some massive hits in his career, directing twoflicks,, Disney's live-action, as well as co-writing. He also won an Academy Award for hisscreenplay in 1998. Not that anybody is expecting such lofty heights for, Condon's resume does speak for itself.Here's the synopsis:opens November 15th.