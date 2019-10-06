The Devil's Rejects Return In Teaser For Rob Zombie's '3 From Hell'

Rob Zombie's movies aren't necessarily my jam, but there's a certain gory artistry to the way he does things. His debut film,took thestyle to the extreme, and while it went a bit too far for my tastes it did introduce three unforgettable characters: the Devil's Rejects known as Baby, Otis, and the terrifying Captain Spaulding.It's been fourteen years since the trio last starred in, and now they are back in Zombie's latest film,. It's not really clear where they stand in this latest movie, but clearly, they are alive after speeding towards the cops hot on their trail. It looked like they were going down with guns blazing, but their story continues.Sherri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig return forlater this year, with Danny Trejo, Dee Wallace, and more joining them.