'The Boys' NSFW Trailer: Karl Urban Leads A Pack Of Superhero-Hunting Spice Girls

Due to make a big splash at Comic-Con next month is Amazon's very NSFW anti-superhero series. Based on the awesome Garth Ennis comic, one of my all-time favorites, it follows a team of vigilantes led by Karl Urban as Billy the Butcher, who make it their job to hunt down, kill, expose...whatever, the world's most corrupt superheroes. It's a great concept that routinely takes jabs at Marvel and DC, and that its R-rated as shit makes it all the better.The latest blood and expletive-fueled trailer, with a serious tip of the cap to the Spice Girls, gets you ready for what will be a wild experience of rooting for the murderous vigilantes over the Justice League-esque heroes, known as The Seven. See, while they may appear to be good guys, The Seven routinely use their powers in warped and deviant ways, with no fear of repercussion because of their celebrity status.The series is exec-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with Jennifer Esposito, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Elisabeth Shue, Jesse T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, and Karen Fukuhara co-starring.hits Amazon Prime on July 26th.