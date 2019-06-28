Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life' Set For Awards Season Launch, Acclaimed Horror 'The Lodge' For November

Debuting to some of the best reviews out of Cannes, Terrence Malick's WWII dramalooks like an early awards contender. Fox Searchlight certainly see that potential, which is why they shelled out a whopping $14M to acquire it, and date it right in the mix of awards season.will hit theaters on December 13th, in the thick of the busiest time of year. It tells the true story of Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian man and conscientious objector during WWII. He was later executed for his refusal to fight for Nazi Germany. The film stars August Diehl, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Nyqvist, Valerie Pachner, Jurgen Prochnow, Alexander Fehling, and Bruno Ganz.Also earning a spot later in the year is one of the most talked-about horror films from the festival circuit,. NEON has announced a November 15th date for the latest fromduo Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, and Alicia Silverstone star in the story of a woman trapped in a lodge with her future stepkids while a blizzard rages outside. The Sundance audience couldn't stop raving about it. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see what all the fuss is about.