6/25/2019
Susan Johnson To Direct Olivia Cooke & Lakeith Stanfield In A Fairy Tale For Disney+
There were some upset folks when Susan Johnson didn't return to direct Netflix's sequel to her breakout rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and the reasons are valid. There are only so many great franchise gigs for female directors, and Johnson reducing her presence on that film to a producer felt like a step backwards. So what's a good way to make up for it? How about developing a new original fairy tale for Disney+ that stars Olivia Cooke and Lakeith Stanfield?
Deadline reports Johnson will direct Cooke and Stanfield in an untitled fairy tale primed for Disney+. Damn. While details are scarce, the script is by Cat Vasko, who some may recall was a member of Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong writer's room. She also wrote the script for Queen of the Air, Margot Robbie's biopic on legendary trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel.
Assuming Cooke and Stanfield are the lead pair, this is already shaping up to be a different kind of fairy tale. Cooke is probably best known for her roles in Ready Player One, the series Bates Motel, and indie Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. Stanfield's short but prolific career includes a stellar 2018 in which he appeared in Sorry to Bother You, Get Out, and The Girl in the Spider's Web, not to mention his regular role on FX series Atlanta.
Two of my favorite actors in a fairy tale for Disney? Yes, please. I'm curious to see how this works out, and if Stanfield is maybe becoming Disney's next Prince Charming with Cooke as his Princess? Disney+ launches this November and will be jam packed with too many shows and movies to list here.