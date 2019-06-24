6/24/2019
Spider-Man Spinoff 'Black Cat' Still In The Works At Sony
Marvel and Sony look to have formed a pretty good partnership with Spider-Man: Homecoming and next month's Spider-Man: Far from Home. How far that lasts is still up in the air, but Sony has their own Spider-world to build in the meantime. After the unexpectedly massive success of Venom, a number of spinoffs were set in motion, including a film that would follow thieving antihero Black Cat. While it's hit some snags along the way, it looks like Sony hasn't given up on bringing her to the big screen.
Sony producer Amy Pascal spoke with Screenrant, and she clearly has a fondness for the character who was last seen briefly played by Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2...
“I like Black Cat a lot, I think she is a really great character. We had her a little bit in the ‘Amazing [Spider-Man]’ movie, but she’s kind of that character that we didn’t really turn into the Black Cat yet. I think that’s a really great character.”
When asked about a future Black Cat movie, Pascal responded with "We’re still working on that. I think we have plans for that.”
Initial plans had Black Cat starring alongside Silver Sable in Silver & Black, which was to be directed by Beyond the Lights' Gina Prince-Bythewood. But script problems caused that project to fold and each character set for separate movies. With Prince-Bythewood eventually moving on to direct Charlize Theron in The Old Guard it's unclear where either of them stand.
My hope is Sony will have a decent presence at Hall H in Comic-Con where they can make some announcements.