6/07/2019
Sony's 'Uncharted' Set For December 2020 Release
Sony's adaptation of Uncharted has been as perilous and elusive as the treasure in one of Nathan Drake's quests. Loads of directors and actors have passed through the video game film, including the duo of Mark Wahlberg and David O. Russell at one point, but right now the star is slated to be Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, with 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg behind the camera. With Sony giving it an actual release date now perhaps this time it will actually happen?
According to THR, Sony has slated Uncharted for December 18th 2020, which sounds awfully close for a film that doesn't appear to be ready. Russell's script had hung around for years but a new version is being written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker. With Holland on board this is likely an origin-style story of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, which sounds like a smart way to go to avoid immediate comparisons to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.
Other release dates set in place include the Cinderella reimagining from Blockers director Kay Cannon and pop star Camila Cabello, which will open on February 5th 2021. Kevin Hart and Paul Weitz's Fatherhood gets an April 3rd 2020 date, and Escape Room 2 has been pushed back to August 14th 2020.