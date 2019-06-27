Sony Is Developing A Live-Action 'Final Fantasy' TV Series

I can't believe it's taken this long, but a live-actionTV series is in the works. The hit SquareEnix role playing game is currently on its fifteenth installment, not including mobile spinoffs, while a remake of the franchise's most popular game,, is due to be released next year. Sounds like a perfect time to bring that world to the small screen so we can see Chocobos and Moogles hang out for real.The series comes from Sony and Hivemind, who have decided thatis somehow the best game to adapt. Say what now?? It's a pretty awful game by the series' standards, getting shutdown shortly after its 2010 release because players hated its MMORPG world so much. The show will tell an original story exploring “the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict.”Sony Pictures Television co-President Chris Parnell adds, “Cid is the grizzled airship captain who has made appearances in virtually everygame, and seeing him will actually be pretty cool.To be fair,made one Hell of a comeback in 2013 with A Realm Reborn, which seriously overhauled the game and its mechanics. The online user community has been large and faithful ever since, with expansions to the game as recently as this year.On the other hand, Final Fantasy adaptations have been pretty mixed. In 2001 a CGI moviewas a very high-profile flop that basically killed Square's multimedia aspirations.got a downright amazing CGI sequel titled, whilewas preceded by a dreadful prequel,, that I still get hate mail over my review.Hopefully we'll hear more aboutsoon because this has potential to be amazing depending on the showrunners and network it lands on.