Sigourney Weaver Returning For 'Ghostbusters' Sequel, Bill Murray May Be Joining Her









“She’s also set to reunite with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the new Ghostbusters, due July 2020. ‘It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!’ she says. She won’t reveal any details except to confirm she’s reprising her role as hauntee Dana Barrett.”





So there's a lot in that little bit of quote text. Not only does Weaver confirm her return, but it sounds like Bill Murray and Dan Akroyd will be joining her. Neither would necessarily be a shock. Akroyd is the movie's producer, after all, and Murray has recently said he'd be happy to come back if asked.





Has anybody called Ernie Hudson yet? I need a "That's a big Twinkie" callback.





Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is focusing this sequel on a younger group, casting Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel), and Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) so far. These new characters have some connection to at least one member of the older group, but so far we have no idea who that may be. Perhaps Dana's son Oscar is involved somehow?





Ghostbusters opens July 10th 2020.



























