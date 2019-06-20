'Scrawl' Trailer: Daisy Ridley's First (??) Movie Finally Gets Released





Been waiting for Daisy Ridley to star in a comic book movie? Well, you're actually a few years too late. Kinda. Before she landed the role of Rey inand saw her life changed forever, she starred in the little-seen horror, which was shot in 2014 and played in genre festivals throughout 2015. Check the Ridley fan pages and you'll find arguments whether this was her actual screen debut. It sat unreleased for years, but now, probably because Ridley is a big star , the film has been released on DVD and VOD.Directed by Peter Heard,stars Liam Hughes as a troubled boy in a seaside town who, along with his best friend, creates a comic book to escape their reality. It works, but when characters and monsters from the comic begin appearing in real life, things get violent and bloody real quick. Ridley plays a mysterious young woman who may have sprung from the comic book.The film has been praised for its stylish look and gore, but you can tell this a very low-budget piece of work. The big draw here is Ridley in what is technically her first movie role. We may have a review of this up soon and you can decide for yourself whetheris worth giving a look.Check out the trailer below.SYNOPSIS: S