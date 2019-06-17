Samuel L. Jackson Wants A 'Star Wars' Return As Mace Windu

That we haven't seen the return of Mace Windu and his grape soda lightsaber is an oversight that cannot last. The coolest Jedi Master of all was that way because we see Samuel L. Jackson as always the coolest guy in the room, and that's a trait nobody would assign to the benevolent defenders of the Force. I'm not the only one who thinks they could use a bit more of that swagger right now. Jackson thinks so, too, and is willing to don the robes of a Jedi once again if Lucasfilm asked.Jackson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about Shaft, but brought up another bad mutha instead.“I’d really love to give one more run at Mace Windu.There’s a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis that had lightsabers [and] that made it. "Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats."saw Windu tag teamed by Anakin Skywalker and Darth Sidious, eating a bunch of lightning, having his hand severed, all this before getting thrown from the window of a skyscraper. I never had any doubt Windu, who had proven himself to be one of the most powerful Jedi, could survive it. Scarred and with one arm, of course, but a survivor. Darth Maul survived being sliced in half! Come on!If Jackson is openly saying he would play Windu again, I think Lucasfilm will go out of their way to make it happen. Maybe in a one-shot spinoff movie or a Disney+ series. Maybe it's wishful thinking but I don't think we've seen the last of Windu.