6/24/2019
Rumor: 'The Matrix' Targets Early 2020 Start, The Wachowskis Returning To Direct
Are you ready to dive back into The Matrix? A new film, which attached writer Zak Penn has called more of a sequel than a reboot, has been the subject of many rumors over the last few months. That's not surprising given the iconic nature of the franchise. Most recently, it was walked back that the Wachowskis were returning to direct, but now a new rumor puts them back behind the camera and teases a start date that's much sooner than expected.
This one comes from Discussing Film, who say the Wachowskis are indeed returning to direct The Matrix based on Penn's script. They go so far as to confirm Michael B. Jordan as star and producer, with a start date eyed for early 2020 in Chicago. Hugh Bateup, who served as art director on the classic 1999 film, is also said to be coming back as production designer.
There's a chance this turns out to be true, at least on the start date and Jordan's involvement. I'm skeptical about the Wachowskis, Lilly and Lana, getting behind the camera again. Warner Bros. was quick to ax their long-running relationship when Jupiter Ascending flopped so hard, and there's no reason to think that relationship has been repaired. Lilly is currently attached to co-write and exec-produce Showtime comedy series Work in Progress, and that may affect any decisions. However, if shooting does start next year we could possibly see The Matrix return in 2021 or 2022, and I'd be interested to know what new concepts it would introduce.