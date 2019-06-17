6/17/2019
Rumor: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Shortlist Includes 'Aquaman' Actor Ludi Lin And Donnie Yen
One of the Marvel films we expect to go into production soon is Shang-Chi, with the Master of Kung Fu finally making his way to the big screen. There haven't been a ton of details about it yet, but a new rumor over at That Hashtag Show (a pinch of salt) says two names are on the shortlist to star, and both are pretty interesting.
According to the site, Aquaman and Power Rangers actor Ludi Lin is on Marvel's short list to play Shang-Chi. It's unclear who else may be in contention and if Lin has even met with Marvel to discuss the role.
Lin is an intriguing choice and his star has been on the rise for a while. At 31-year-old he could stay in the role for a long time, and he's also of Chinese birth with extensive martial arts training. Basically, he checks all the boxes. If Marvel goes with him they'd be sending his career to the stratosphere, which is something they seem to like doing rather than casting big names.
Also, action movie legend Donnie Yen, recently seen in Rogue One, is someone Marvel "hopes to meet" with about a leading role. It's unlikely to be that of Shang-Chi but maybe his nemesis or a mentor of some kind?
Shang-Chi will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a Dave Callaham script, with filming possibly beginning in November.