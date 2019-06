Rumor: Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Adds Awkwafina And Jacob Tremblay In Key Roles

With the McCarthy news in, I’ve also heard Jacob Tremblay for Flounder and Awkwafina for Scuttle. #TheLittleMermaid June 29, 2019

Fresh off the news Melissa McCarthy is in talks for Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid , a new rumor claims Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay could be joining her as two of Ariel's pals.Awkwafina, who is on fire right now after, and, is said to be up for the role of Scuttle, the eccentric seagull voiced by Buddy Hackett in the 1989 classic. Tremblay, best known for his roles in, and, would be voicing Flounder, Ariel's closest friend. McCarthy is negotiating for the role of evil sea witch Ursula, but nobody is officially on boardTake this with a grain of salt until Disney or a more solid source chimes in, of course.will be directed by Rob Marshall () with new music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.