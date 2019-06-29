Rumor: Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Adds Awkwafina And Jacob Tremblay In Key Roles

Fresh off the news Melissa McCarthy is in talks for Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, a new rumor claims Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay could be joining her as two of Ariel's pals.
Awkwafina, who is on fire right now after Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8, and The Farewell, is said to be up for the role of Scuttle, the eccentric seagull voiced by Buddy Hackett in the 1989 classic. Tremblay, best known for his roles in Room, Wonder, and The Predator, would be voicing Flounder, Ariel's closest friend. McCarthy is negotiating for the role of evil sea witch Ursula, but nobody is officially on board
With the McCarthy news in, I’ve also heard Jacob Tremblay for Flounder and Awkwafina for Scuttle. #TheLittleMermaid— Kris Tapley (@kristapley) June 29, 2019
Take this with a grain of salt until Disney or a more solid source chimes in, of course.
The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with new music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.