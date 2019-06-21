Ron Howard To Direct His First Animated Feature, 'The Shrinking Of Treehorn'









The Shrinking of Treehorn, based on the first of Florence Parry Heide's trilogy. The story, penned by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit), follows a young boy named Treehorn who inexplicably starts shrinking one day.





Visually, the film will stick close to the book's art by renowned illustrator Edward Gorey. Production will be handled by Paramount Animation and Howard's Imagine Entertainment, along with Animal Logic, the group behind Happy Feet.





No start date is mentioned but considering Howard has his adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy coming up, the likelihood is The Shrinking of Treehorn will come after.

Ron Howard has a reputation for the all-ages, family-friendly movies he's directed over the years. Yet somehow in his career, he's never bothered to direct an animated feature. How is that possible? Well, now he's finally getting his chance and it'll be on an adaptation of popular novel