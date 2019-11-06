6/11/2019
Robert Pattinson Exits Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir' Sequel Over Scheduling Conflicts
Joanna Hogg's searing drama The Souvenir (review here) is garnering some of the best reviews of the filmmaker's career, with at least one breakout performance by Tilda Swinton's daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne. And there were already high expectations for the planned sequel, largely due to the involvement of Robert Pattinson who would bring some star power and added attention. However, it looks like the Batman actor's schedule is suddenly too backed up.
Indiewire reports that Pattinson has dropped out of The Souvenir sequel due to scheduling conflicts. Before you legion of Hogg fans get all salty about it, the blame falls on Pattinson's role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and not his newly-won Batman gig.
So while this is obviously a big loss, Hogg was able to accomplish a lot with unknown actors in the current film, which you hopefully can still find in theaters. She may even be able to hook a name as big as Pattinson's with all of the accolades coming her way.