'Robert The Bruce' Trailer: 'Braveheart' Star Reprises His Role As The King Of Scots

Ifwasn't quiteenough for you, perhapswill scratch the itch for more Scottish history? After all, it does star Angus Macfadyen reprising his role from Mel Gibson's 1995 epic and actually picks up on the events that followed.Directed by Richard Gray,centers on the King of Scots as he wars to attain Scottish independence, but finds himself defeated time and again English might. His army broken and with a price on his head by the King of England, Robert rides out the winter with a peasant family whose strength and patriotism inspire him to fight on.Joining Macfadyen in the cast are Jared Harris, Patrick Fugit, Anna Hutchinson, Melora Walters, Zach McGowan, Gabriel Bateman, and Talitha Bateman. No word yet on a stateside release.