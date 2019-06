Review: 'Murder Mystery', Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston's Whodunnit Is No Killer Comedy

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in this caper comedy as the Spitz’s, stuck in marriage rut, looking to spark things up. Sandler plays Nick, a cop who, out of obligation, takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long over due honeymoon to Europe. He is lying to Audrey about many things, including how this vacation is being paid for and failing his detective’s exam. While on the plane, Audrey meets Charles Cavendish, an heir with a broken heart and major uncle issues as his ex fiancé left him and married his uncle Malcolm (Terence Stamp) for his fortune. After being invited on Malcolm’s boat by Charles and meeting a whole array of characters, Audrey and Nick are witness to fine food, drink, accommodations and murder. With millions of dollars on the line and many heirs gunning for their inheritance, everyone on the boat becomes a suspect, including the couple. As they race across the Mediterranean to prove their innocence, people from that fateful night keep getting murdered, forcing the Spitz’s to solve the murders and their marriage.