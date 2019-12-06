6/12/2019
Quentin Tarantino Confirms R-Rated 'Star Trek' Script Is Finished
When it comes to Quentin Tarantino's possible Star Trek movie, there's a lot more that we don't know than we do. Tarantino pitched the idea to producer JJ Abrams with the plan that it would be R-rated, with a script by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith. Still, there has been very little movement on it and we don't even know if Tarantino would direct it, despite some sites claiming that he definitely will.
No matter your thoughts on Tarantino, this is an interesting project that will either be a fresh take on the long-running sci-fi franchise, or a complete disaster that misses its point entirely. Any updates are appreciated at this point and the director has provided some brief ones to Empire.
“There’s a script that exists for it now, I need to weigh in on it, but haven’t been able to do that yet,” said Tarantino.
Knowing that a script is out there and ready for Tarantino's input is definitely exciting. He's obviously busy right now with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so it may be a while before he gets around to looking at Smith's work. One thing he can promise, though, is that his Star Trek will be R-rated, replying to the interviewer with...
“Oh yeah! It’s an R-rated movie. If I do it, it’ll be R-rated.”
Are you ready for a Star Trek full of violence, blood, F-bombs and N-words? It does look to be happening, and with Star Trek 4 on ice it may be the only one we get for a long time. Now that I think about it, do we even know if it would keep the same cast?
Hopefully there will be more news to come.