Paul Rudd Answers The Call For 'Ghostbusters 2020'

If there's any actor who can get fans to fully embrace your movie, it's Paul Rudd. Does anybody not like him? Well, good for Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters sequel that Rudd has decided to answer the call.
Variety reports, and has since been confirmed by the film's social media account, that Rudd has joined the cast of Reitman's newly-titled Ghostbusters 2020. He will play a teacher in the film that has Annabelle Comes Home's McKenna Grace, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, and Gone Girl's Carrie Coon set to star.
Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director/producer Ivan Reitman, will direct and co-write the script with Gil Kenan. Unlike the 2016 movie, this isn't a reboot or remake, but a sequel set in the same universe as the classic comedies led by Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Harold Ramis. Sigourney Weaver is expected to reprise her role from those films, and it's possible Murray and Akroyd will, as well.
Ghostbusters 2020 hits theaters on July 10th 2020.
Look who accepted the call. #GB20 pic.twitter.com/QwYSiw5pBq— Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 27, 2019