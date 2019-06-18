'On Becoming A God In Central Florida' Trailer: Kirsten Dunst Schemes Her Way To The Top

I've never heard of, which is odd because it stars Kirsten Dunst. Normally, I follow her from project to project with stalkerish diligence, but it appears I'm slipping. Perhaps it was the series' circuitous road that threw me off the scent.The show is due to air on Showtime this August, but it actually started out with AMC, only to then move to Youtube Premium. So this was definitely a case of trading up. Along the way it did losedirector Yorgos Lanthimos who was to produce and helm the pilot episode, but did retain producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov.Clearly playing into Florida's reputation as the weirdest place in the world with the strangest people, the show stars Dunst as a minimum wage worker who encounters schemes her way to the top of a cultish multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that destroyed her family. On her journey to the top Dunst's character encounters all sorts of crazy characters, played by Alexander Skarsgard, Mary Steenburgen, Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, Ted Levine, and Julie Benz.hits Showtime on August 25th.