6/26/2019
'Official Secrets' Trailer: Keira Knightley Turns Whistleblower Against The British Government
At this point you must know me pretty well. You know I hate it when too many trailers are released for a movie, or when they are released too close together. Official Secrets, Gavin Hood's true-life drama starring Keira Knightley as whistleblower Katharine Gun, just had a trailer two weeks ago. Now there's another one doing pretty much the same thing. I don't get it, but I won't spend a lot of time on it.
Official Secrets stars Knightley as Gun, a British intelligence analyst who exposed her government's attempts to blackmail United Nations members to force them into voting for war in Iraq. For her efforts, Gun was branded a traitor by her government and had to fight to prove she was doing the right thing for her country.
Knightley is joined by Matthew Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, and Matthew Goode. Hood is the director behind other political films Eye in the Sky and Rendition. It didn't exactly win me over at Sundance, but considering the tactics used by governments now to spread propaganda, there's a definite place for it.
Official Secrets opens on August 30th.