'Nomis' Trailer: Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, And Alexandra Daddario Hunt Down A Predator

Ben Kingsley, Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly; that's a terrific group for a thriller that looks kinda...well, disposable.debuted in Los Angeles last year and there hasn't been much chatter about it, despite being quietly acquired by Saban Films. While there has yet to be an official release date, perhaps this Se7en-esque trailer signals some news on that front.Written and directed by first-timer David Raymond, the film stars Kingsley as a vigilante who targets online predators. When he's caught by the police, he sets them on the trail of a dangerous man who has been abducting and murdering women for years.Imagine if that old NBC reality serieswas hosted by the Punisher, which sounds pretty cool on paper. Whether it actually turns out to be we'll find out when or ifever lands stateside. With that Cavill beard they kinda have to, don't they? It'd be a crime not to.