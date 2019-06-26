6/26/2019
Noah Hawley Met With Marvel's Kevin Feige, Possibly About His 'Doctor Doom' Movie
In the wake of Fox's acquisition by Disney, most of the X-Men projects still in development were put on ice. Sorry, Gambit fans. One of those that sounded a lot more promising was a Doctor Doom movie from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. While he's currently wrapping up the final season of Legion and preparing for the awards season release of his Natalie Portman drama Lucy in the Sky, Hawley still found time to meet with Marvel and has some hope for Doctor Doom yet.
Speaking with THR, Hawley reveals he has met with Marvel Studios' lead guru Kevin Feige to discuss the superhero genre, and of course Doctor Doom had to have come up in the conversation...
"I did sit down with [Marvel Studios' president] Kevin Feige recently and I said that I look at myself as sort of the Marvel R&D department. I know the genre can do all of these amazing things that [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] is doing, but my feeling is, what else can we do with it? Can we make it surreal? Can we make it musical? Not as a gimmick, but all of these techniques are about putting you into the subjective experience of these characters."
He continued, " I wrote a script about Doctor Doom, an antihero story I really like, and we're still talking about making it. I'm trying to get out from under this movie I made and this last season of Legion, and Fargo is coming back up… but for better or worse, these are the stories we want to hear right now. I think you can bury your head in the sand and say, 'That's unfortunate for our culture because they're simplistic.' Some people say that. I don't look at it that way. I think they are morality tales on a larger scale, and it's better to be part of the conversation than pretend the conversation isn't happening."
Earlier this year Hawley didn't seem so sure his vision for Doctor Doom fit with the Marvel plan, but perhaps that's what he and Feige were discussing.