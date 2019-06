Mindy Kaling Has A 'Ms. Marvel' Project She's Met With Marvel Studios About

While we have something of an idea what the immediate future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds, there are still some projects we know are coming but have yet to find their place. One of those that has been talked up a great deal by Kevin Feige is Ms. Marvel, which would introduce the Pakistani-American heroine and the first Muslim character to have their own Marvel Comic. It's clear something is going to happen with her, and nowwriter and star Mindy Kaling has revealed she has taken steps towards helping that along.Speaking with MTV , Kaling talked about how much she likes Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and that she has talked with Marvel about doing something with the character...She continued,So maybe aseries on Disney+? While I think that would be seen as disappointing to some, it's clear there will be much closer ties between the Disney+ shows and the big screen MCU from now on. We could easily see characters debut on TV and still make it to the big leagues.That said, I think she's likely to appear in a movie and I wouldn't be surprised if it was. Khan, along with dealing with her newfound powers as an Inhuman (remember them??), her strict Pakistani parents, and awkward social life, wants to emulate her idol Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Who wouldn't want to see Danvers maybe take on a mentor role for her the same way Iron Man did for Peter Parker?