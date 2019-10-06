Mindy Kaling Has A 'Ms. Marvel' Project She's Met With Marvel Studios About

While we have something of an idea what the immediate future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds, there are still some projects we know are coming but have yet to find their place. One of those that has been talked up a great deal by Kevin Feige is Ms. Marvel, which would introduce the Pakistani-American heroine and the first Muslim character to have their own Marvel Comic. It's clear something is going to happen with her, and now Late Night writer and star Mindy Kaling has revealed she has taken steps towards helping that along.
Speaking with MTV, Kaling talked about how much she likes Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and that she has talked with Marvel about doing something with the character...
"I think the people I've spoken to [at] Marvel about it are so excited about the character, and I think that they're trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way, because I truly love her. But they seemed really interested, and I think they will probably do something."
She continued, “They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much there is the excitement.”
So maybe a Ms. Marvel series on Disney+? While I think that would be seen as disappointing to some, it's clear there will be much closer ties between the Disney+ shows and the big screen MCU from now on. We could easily see characters debut on TV and still make it to the big leagues.
That said, I think she's likely to appear in a movie and I wouldn't be surprised if it was Captain Marvel 2. Khan, along with dealing with her newfound powers as an Inhuman (remember them??), her strict Pakistani parents, and awkward social life, wants to emulate her idol Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Who wouldn't want to see Danvers maybe take on a mentor role for her the same way Iron Man did for Peter Parker?