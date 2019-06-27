'Midway' Trailer: Roland Emmerich Blows Things Up Good In WWII

Roland Emmerich.Admit it, your brain just flashed to a shot of a spaceship blowing up the White House. Emmerich is as capable of ridiculously over-the-top spectacle as any director, and while they used to draw some pretty big box office that hasn't been the case for a very long time. Perhaps a trip back into WWII history where giant naval ships can get blowed up real good will turn things around?The first trailer foris here and it's exactly what you'd think a war movie from the Independence Day guy would be. Planes rifling bullets down busy streets, warships engulfed in flames, and a slack-jawed Patrick Wilson. The film is based on the pivotal Battle of Midway in which the US Navy won a decisive victory against the Japanese, but I wouldn't go writing any book reports based on what you see in this.The cast is damned killer, though. Wilson is surrounded by an ensemble that includes Ed Skrein, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Woody Harrelson. Hot damn. Okay, I'm in.hits theaters on November 8th, just in time for Veteran's Day.