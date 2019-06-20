6/20/2019
Marvel's Big Spider-Man Reveal Involves JJ Abrams, But It's Not A Movie
Fans of Spider-Man on the big screen were undoubtedly disappointed when a recent rumor got hopes up for an adaptation of Sam Raimi's unproduced Spider-Man 4. It quickly became clear that was not happening...but it still could've been something really cool, right? I would argue it COULD have, but that it definitely is NOT something cool. Because it involves J.J. Abrams. And his son, who I think is secretly his clone.
Marvel Comics has revealed the big Spider-Man news they'd been teasing is of a new limited series to be written by J.J. Abrams and his son, Henry. There aren't a ton of plot details but they'll introduce a new villain named Cadaverous who has the power of superhuman lens flares.
I might've added that last part.
The art will be from Sara Pichelli, a terrific penciler known for helping create Miles Morales aka the lead in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
And because this is comics, which we don't cover, and it's Abrams, who isn't that interesting, that's all I'm going to say about it. Want to learn more? Watch the video below.