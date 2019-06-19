Marvel Studios Is Coming Back To Hall H For San Diego Comic-Con

Well, this is something I've been telling friends for a few days now, and it has come to fruition. After skipping San Diego Comic-Con last year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return to Hall H next month. This comes just days after their "distinguished competition" Warner Bros. declined their usual spot on the main stage. I'd heard rumblings that WB's decision had Comic-Con and Marvel negotiating on a return.As someone who will be at Hall H once again this year, this makes me very happy. So what can we expect Marvel to bring to the party? We'll probably get some official dates for their upcoming slate, which includes, and more. It's possible we may get a stinger of some kind for Black Widow since that film is actually shooting now. Maybe director Cate Shortland and star Scarlett Johansson will be on hand?I wouldn't be completely surprised to see some kind of appearance by the stars of Spider-Man: Far from Home, just to talk about the film which will have been out for only a couple of weeks.I'm hoping for confirmations of, and maybe some update on. It may be too much to hope for info on the Disney+ shows, but a guy can dream.Marvel's last trip to Hall H was in 2017 when they leveled us with the teaser for Avengers: Infinity War, closing the festivities with Thanos hurling an entire planet on the Avengers' heads. Marvel doesn't put on the best Comic-Con show (that honor goes to Warner Bros. actually), but they always know how to leave the crowd wanting more.San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18th-21st.