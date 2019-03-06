'Magic: The Gathering' Animated Series In The Works From The Russo Brothers









The Russos will join with Netflix, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to produce an animated series based on the 26-year-old Magic: The Gathering. The series will “oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers”, while exploring the extensive mythology of the game. I know friends who still play it religiously to this day and it may be more popular now than ever before. Funny to think that with all of the technology we have, card games are still an obsession with a loyal, devoted base of fans.





Acting as showrunners will be writers Henry Gilroy, of Star Wars Rebels fame, and Jose Molina of The Tick. With the animators behind Rick & Morty acting point on the animation, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse talent also involved, this is clearly a big deal project and fans of the game wouldn't stand for it being anything less.





“We have been huge fans and players of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russos said in a joint statement.





I'll be the first to admit I know nothing about this stuff. It'll probably fly right over my head, but if all involved do their job right it shouldn't matter.

