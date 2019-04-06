'Luce' Trailer: Octavia Spencer Engages In Psychological Warfare Against A Student

A tense psychological thriller that casts a critical eye towards today's highly politicized and judgemental culture, Luce was one of the films that had people buzzing at Sundance. Directed by's Julius Onah, the cast is led by Octavia Spencer, rising star Kelvin Harrison Jr. (), Naomi Watts, and Tim Roth.Word on the ground was that Luce forces the audience to consider their own biases, challenging them at every turn. The comparison I heard most often was 2011's, which was about as bruising experience as they come. Here's the synopsis for Luce:It's also another turn towards darkness for Spencer, who can be seen in theaters now torturing teenagers in. Personally, I like seeing this different side to her acting and hope we get more.hits theaters on August 2nd.