'Love, Antosha' Trailer: Documentary Celebrates The Life And Career Of Anton Yelchin

In a little over a week we'll be at the third anniversary of Anton Yelchin's tragic death. Hard to believe so much time has passed without the talented actor, who in a short time established himself with a number of acclaimed performances. He leaves behind quite a legacy, and that takes center stage in the upcoming documentary,Debuting earlier this year at Sundance, the film takes a look at Yelchin's acting career but also his creative endeavors away from Hollywood roles in, and. Interviews with his friends and family are included, but also some of his co-stars and collaborators such as Kristen Stewart, JJ Abrams, Chris Pine, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jodie Foster. Yelchin'sdirector Drake Doremus is on board as a producer.opens in LA on August 2nd before expanding a week later. Here's the synopsis followed by the trailer. Get ready for the waterworks.