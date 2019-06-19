6/19/2019
'Little Women' First Look Featuring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, And Emma Watson
Greta Gerwig seems to have turned her career fully towards directing, and after the Oscar-nominated success of her debut Lady Bird who can blame her? The stroll through favorite parts of her childhood continues with an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's cherished novel, Little Women, and a first look at the starry cast Gerwig has put together.
Vanity Fair has images featuring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and more in Gerwig's film, based on the novel she cites as a key part of who she is...
“This feels like autobiography,” Gerwig said. “When you live through a book, it almost becomes the landscape of your inner life. … It becomes part of you, in a profound way.”
The story follows the March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they pass from childhood into womanhood, facing romance and hardships along the way.
Also part of the cast is Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Abby Quinn, Louis Garrel, and James Norton. But it's the reunion of Gerwig with her Lady Bird star Ronan that will attract the most attention and have people predicting future Oscars accolades. Fortunately, both women adore working with one another...
“I’m so blessed to work with [Saoirse] twice,” Gerwig said. “She’s such a filmmaker as an actor. She’s like a barometer of … that truth that rings true.”
“In the truest sense of the word, I just idolize her," Ronan said in response.
Little Women opens on Christmas Day.