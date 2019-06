'Little Women' First Look Featuring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, And Emma Watson

Greta Gerwig seems to have turned her career fully towards directing, and after the Oscar-nominated success of her debutwho can blame her? The stroll through favorite parts of her childhood continues with an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's cherished novel,, and a first look at the starry cast Gerwig has put together. Vanity Fair has images featuring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and more in Gerwig's film, based on the novel she cites as a key part of who she is...Gerwig said.The story follows the March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they pass from childhood into womanhood, facing romance and hardships along the way.Also part of the cast is Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Abby Quinn, Louis Garrel, and James Norton. But it's the reunion of Gerwig with her Lady Bird star Ronan that will attract the most attention and have people predicting future Oscars accolades. Fortunately, both women adore working with one another...Gerwig said.Ronan said in response.opens on Christmas Day.