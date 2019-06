Krysten Ritter Is Okay With Leaving 'Jessica Jones' Behind

With the debut ofseason 3 just days ago, it officially closes the door on the Netflix/Marvel partnership. It's debatable which of the shows was the most popular with fans, but Krysten Ritter's rough-edged performance as Jones was definitely a winner, with many hoping she could somehow return to the role, perhaps on Disney+. But that's not likely to happen even if Disney wanted it to, as Ritter sounds perfectly okay with closing that chapter of her life. TVLine caught up with Ritter and talked with her about the show's cancellation, asking if she thought she would ever return to the role. Her answer is about as clear as it gets...And let's face it, if Ritter doesn't want to return then there's no way we see anybody reprise their roles. Whilemay have started it all,was consistently lauded for its gritty perspective of a woman coping with personal demons on top of her superhuman powers. Sadly, the next time we see Jessica Jones, if there's a next time, it'll be with a different star.