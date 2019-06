'Kingsman' Prequel Gets New Title, Logo, And Plot Details

When last we had an update on Matthew Vaughn'sprequel, we learned it wouldn't necessarily be titled The Great Game as it had been for months. Now we know the spy flick will actually go by.... That's it.. I'm not so sure that was an upgrade but I guess it'll catch the ear of those who love these movies.The third film in the Kingsman franchise is set years before the contemporary Eggsy/Harry Hart storyline, and goes back to the intelligence organization's origins in the early 20th-century. The cast of largely-British actors is the best Vaughn has ever put together. It includes Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Alexandra Maria Lara, Rhys Ifans, and Joel Basman.Here's the new synopsis which, honestly, doesn't reveal much:opens February 14th 2020.