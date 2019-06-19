6/19/2019
'Kingsman' Prequel Gets New Title, Logo, And Plot Details
When last we had an update on Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel, we learned it wouldn't necessarily be titled The Great Game as it had been for months. Now we know the spy flick will actually go by...The King's Man. That's it. The King's Man. I'm not so sure that was an upgrade but I guess it'll catch the ear of those who love these movies.
The third film in the Kingsman franchise is set years before the contemporary Eggsy/Harry Hart storyline, and goes back to the intelligence organization's origins in the early 20th-century. The cast of largely-British actors is the best Vaughn has ever put together. It includes Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Alexandra Maria Lara, Rhys Ifans, and Joel Basman.
Here's the new synopsis which, honestly, doesn't reveal much:
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.
The King's Man opens February 14th 2020.