Kevin Feige On 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' As An Epilogue To 'Avengers: Endgame'

While the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-is only just coming into shape, we aren't quite done with Phase 3 just yet. While the Avengers films may look like natural endpoints for each Phase, rarely does that actually turns out to be the case, and that continues now as the actual conclusion will be next month'sWe've been hearing for months that it serves as more of an epilogue tothan the beginning of a new story, and now Marvel's Kevin Feige explains to Comicbook.com why that is...Sois where we are really going to feel the impact of Tony Stark's sacrifice, not only on the world but on Peter Parker. Stark became his mentor and friend, bringing Parker into the Avengers and teaching him what it takes to be a hero. Their relationship was indeed special, and while Robert Downey Jr. won't be in the movie, his presence is seen everywhere in the promos Marvel has been dropping.opens July 2nd.