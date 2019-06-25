6/25/2019
Kevin Feige On 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' As An Epilogue To 'Avengers: Endgame'
While the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Endgame is only just coming into shape, we aren't quite done with Phase 3 just yet. While the Avengers films may look like natural endpoints for each Phase, rarely does that actually turns out to be the case, and that continues now as the actual conclusion will be next month's Spider-Man: Far from Home.
We've been hearing for months that it serves as more of an epilogue to Avengers: Endgame than the beginning of a new story, and now Marvel's Kevin Feige explains to Comicbook.com why that is...
“We’ve been working for many years on Infinity War and Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU. And as we were working on Endgamewe realized that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because—spoiler—we lose Tony Stark at the end of Endgame… The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special…”
So Far from Home is where we are really going to feel the impact of Tony Stark's sacrifice, not only on the world but on Peter Parker. Stark became his mentor and friend, bringing Parker into the Avengers and teaching him what it takes to be a hero. Their relationship was indeed special, and while Robert Downey Jr. won't be in the movie, his presence is seen everywhere in the promos Marvel has been dropping.
Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 2nd.