'Jessica Jones' Is No Hero In Trailer For The Third And Final Season

Like this weekend's X-Men finale, the third and final season ofmay be a lame duck but that doesn't mean you should ignore it. The series was a star-maker for Krysten Ritter, who I think was an outside-the-box choice to play Marvel's resident alcoholic detective. Plus, this has probably been the most consistent show of the bunch creatively, and this last run promises to have one kick-ass ending.Jessica Jones finds herself going up against a brilliant foe who is keen to all of her personal demons and use of extreme violence to solve any situation. That villain turns out to be one of the strangest, most obscure Marvel villains, the Foolkiller, played by The Knick actor Jeremy Bobb. Returning to the cast are Rachael Taylor as Patsy "Hellcat" Walker who seems to be embracing her vigilante side, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm. Benjamin Walker, Rebecca DeMornay, and Sarita Choudhury round out what may be the best cast the show has ever put together for a single season.Ritter will also pull double-duty by making her directorial debut.Here's the synopsis:returns to Netflix for the final time on June 14th.