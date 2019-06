James Wan On 'Aquaman 2', What He's Doing Next, And Why Trilogies Aren't For Him

Warner Bros. has taken a slow and steady approach withthat I think is to its benefit. After the $1.1B haul the DC Comics flick brought in, they could've tried to rush James Wan into doing another, but instead we won't see a sequel until December 2022. That leaves Wan, who has a knack for cranking out successful franchises, time to do other things before diving back into the deep.Wan indicated to Cinemablend that he'll be directing another film before tackling Aquaman 2...Wan said.While he doesn't want to spill the beans on that one, we do know Wan will also be kept busy as one of Hollywood's most prolific producers. There's thehorror spinoffwhich begins shooting soon, plus areboot and an entire Conjuring Universe at his disposal. One of those films is this weekend'swhich is poised to be as huge as the rest of them, andwhich opens next year.In the case of, Wan has handed the directing reins over to Michael Chaves, who directed Conjuring spinoff. In his entire career Wan has never completed an entire trilogy of movies, despite being part of numerous successful franchises including, and When asked why , Wan basically says it's all about wanting to move on to the next new thing...What this tells me is that whenever Wan does get back behind the camera forit will probably be the last one he does before passing the baton to someone else.